Delegation of Israel’s Tirat Carmel visits Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from Israeli city of Tirat Carmel visited Ismayilli District Sept. 6 as part of its Azerbaijan visit.

Vahid Bayramov, a representative of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, told Trend that the delegation led by Arie Tal, head of the Tirat Carmel municipality, met with Mirdamet Sadikhov, head of Ismayilli District Executive Power.

During the meeting, Sadikhov noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

The guests also became familiarized with the district and its nature. The delegation was accompanied by Deputy Head of the Ismayilli District Executive Power Rovshan Agayev.

The delegation was in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi city on Sept. 5. During the visit, an agreement was signed, according to which, Shamakhi and Tirat Carmel became twin cities.

Avital Rosenberg, Israeli ambassador’s deputy, also took part in the signing ceremony.

The delegation also included Arie Tal’s deputies, Director General of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association Lev Spivak, as well as activists of the association.

News.Az

News.Az