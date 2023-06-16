Deputy chief of Azerbaijan’s border service visits serviceman wounded in Armenian provocation in Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the request of the Chief of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, the service’s Deputy Chief, Lt Gen Javid Abdullayev visited serviceman Elshan Rustamov, wounded as a result of Armenian’s military provocation against the Lachin border checkpoint.

The wounded serviceman is currently undergoing treatment at the Clinical Medical Center, News.Az reports.

According to doctors, the condition of the soldier is stable and there is no threat to his life.

Elshan Rustamov thanked the leadership of the State Border Service and the medical personnel of the Clinical Medical Center for their attention and care.

On June 15 at around 08:00, Armenian armed forces, once again, while carrying out their terrorist-diversion-provocative acts, opened fire from firearms of various calibres on the servicemen of the State Border Service who were on duty in the area and stationed at the Lachin border control point located at the starting point of the Lachin-Khankandi road.

As a result, ensign, Sergeant Elshan Rustamov, sustained a gunshot wound.

News.Az