Deputy FM: Baku ready to strengthen, expand relations with Berlin in all spheres

Baku is ready to strengthen and expand relations with Berlin in all spheres, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said Oct. 4.

He was speaking in Baku at a reception dedicated to the Day of German Unity.

“Azerbaijani-German relations are developing in many directions,” he said. “This is an indicator of trust between our countries. Baku and Berlin work closely together, both bilaterally and on international platforms. We can also see growth in bilateral trade. German companies participate in many projects in Azerbaijan. We hope that the meetings held between representatives of the two countries’ business circles during the visit [on August 25, 2018] of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel to Azerbaijan will serve to further strengthen bilateral economic relations.”

There are over 200 companies with German capital in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Germany exceeded $1.05 billion in January-August 2018, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. Exports of Azerbaijani products for the period to Germany exceeded $619.5 million.

Germany is the fourth biggest foreign trade partner of Azerbaijan.

The deputy minister also expressed hope that Europe and Germany will contribute to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

