Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan have great potential for further dev't of ties

Azerbaijan continues to contribute to the achievement of security and stability in Afghanistan, ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Mohammad Taqi Khalili said at an event in Baku Sept. 7 dedicated to the National Day of Afghanistan.

He particularly stressed that the country has increased the number of peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

"I witnessed the development of Azerbaijan-Afghanistan relations,” Khalili, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, said. “In 2017, five documents were signed in Baku between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, particularly in the fields of economy, trade and security."

The ambassador stressed that this year a meeting of the working group on Afghanistan was held in Azerbaijan, which makes a great contribution to the security in the country.

While delivering speech during the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov said that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship and brotherhood.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Hasanov added.

He said that Afghanistan supports the fair position of Azerbaijan in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Afghanistan supports the solution of the conflict on the basis of international law within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” he said. "All this attaches special importance to our relations.”

He also stressed the significant increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

“The operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will also give a special impetus to economic relations,” Hasanov said.

"Azerbaijan continues to contribute to the restoration of Afghanistan,” he said. “Today, the number of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan has reached 120. We have great potential for further development of our relations."

News.Az

