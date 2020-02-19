Diaspora Chairman: "Nearly 20 Armenians attacked three Azerbaijanis and one Chechen in Moscow"

A mass skirmish occurred between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Russian capital city Moscow, chairman of the Azerbaijani National Cultural Autonomy of Ochakovo-Matveyevskoye District of Moscow, Ali Kazimov told APA's local bureau.

According to him, about 20 Armenians attacked three Azerbaijanis and one Chechen on Matveyevskaya Street in Moscow. Police arrived at the scene.

The incident is under the control of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, Chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy Committee Ragib Bayramov said: "I am at the scene and the police investigating the matter."

