Discrimination against Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia regarding right to return aims to disrupt peace process: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unwilling to accept the newly emerged prospects of achieving lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, France and some other malicious forces have initiated their next provocations, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“On the initiative of France, a group of countries made a joint statement against Azerbaijan at the UN Human Rights Council on October 11, 2023. The statement contains slanderous claims about the reasons for the migration of Armenians from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and speculates on the issue of the right of return. In addition, on the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France announced their intention to initiate a resolution at the UN Security Council on the return of Armenians to Azerbaijan. There are reports that similar steps are being taken within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The claims upon which these initiatives are based are false. These coordinated initiatives do not serve the advancement of human rights and aim to disrupt the peace process and increase tension in the region,” the Community said.

It is well-known that Armenia systematically propagated ethnic intolerance among the ethnic Armenians of the Karabakh region for decades, preventing their reintegration into Azerbaijani society, said the Community, adding. “Armenia orchestrated the migration of Armenians from Karabakh following the collapse of the illegal regime in the region, with the goal of preventing their inevitable reintegration into Azerbaijan. To further complicate matters, the remnants of the Armenian military, before leaving Karabakh, planted a large number of mines in civil infrastructure, administrative buildings, individual residences, and cultivated fields, rendering the area uninhabitable. The reason is evident: Armenia, which has not abandoned its mono-ethnic policy, is unwilling to allow representatives of the two peoples to coexist, either in Armenia or in Azerbaijan.”

The Community emphasized that the fact that Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia are excluded from the premise of the right to return in the aforementioned initiatives of France is the most glaring proof that they do not serve peace and human rights. “This is a flagrant violation of the principle of equality of human beings in their rights, which is the cornerstone of human rights. It is clear that France and others intend to increase tension in the region and disrupt the peace process by allowing such infuriating discrimination against ethnic Azerbaijanis. Considering also that France sells a large amount of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to Armenia, there is no doubt that it intends to ignite war in the region.”

“The fact that the states that joined the joint statement issued at the UN Human Rights Council are not interested in justice is evident from their own appalling records in the field of human rights.”

No one doubts that France, which committed genocide in Algeria, banned the Corsican language, and does not recognize the rights of national minorities, conducts a racist and Islamophobic policy, the Community pointed out. “We are sure that France, which is trying to enter the South Caucasus region, and whose ambitions do not match its capabilities, will suffer a shameful defeat, as it did in Niger and other countries. The United States, Australia, and Canada, which have committed injustices, such as destroying indigenous peoples, invading Afghanistan and Iraq on false charges, and bringing many misfortunes to the populations of these countries, must be held responsible for their actions. The fact that Germany, which caused the deaths of tens of millions of people by instigating two world wars guided by Nazi ideology, and entirely exterminated numerous tribes in Namibia, is becoming more active again in the international arena under the guise of human rights, does not bode well for international peace and security. Spain, which committed mass murders in Latin America, Japan, which committed mass crimes, including the Nanking Massacre, Denmark, which bears responsibility for the Srebrenica genocide, and which used shameful practices to prevent the growth of indigenous peoples in Greenland, have no right to talk about human rights. Anti-Azerbaijani activities in international organizations by Lithuania, which oppresses the Russian ethnic minority and deprives them of citizenship, and an entity that describes itself as Cyprus, are simply ridiculous. It would be fair for Slovakia to ensure the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in its territory rather than to participate in speculations about the rights of Armenians. The fact that the number of anti-Azerbaijani resolutions adopted by the Dutch parliament is more than similar resolutions of the Armenian parliament testifies that the Netherlands conducts a systematic anti-Azerbaijani policy. Austria’s systematic Turkophobia for a long time is widely known.”

“The countries that joined the joint statement have no moral basis to give a "sermon" to Azerbaijan, and they should stop their political shortcomings, approach countries and issues without religious and ethnic bias, and abandon their crusader mentality,” said the Community.

The Western Azerbaijan Community said it believes that post-conflict issues, including those arising from international humanitarian law and the human rights of people affected by the conflict, should be addressed within the framework of the reintegration efforts of the respective states, respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both states, based on the principles of reciprocity and equality of human beings in their rights. From this perspective, it is a very wrong step for Armenia to support the provocation at the UN Human Rights Council upon instigation by France. Armenia's enabling destructive foreign intervention, led by France, in matters of peace and justice in the region fundamentally calls into question Armenia’s commitment to peace.

In conclusion, the Community called on the Armenian government to realize its historical and legal responsibility, not to participate in the mentioned provocations of France, to respect human rights in practice by creating conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis, and to properly value the opportunity for peace.

News.Az