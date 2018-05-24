Distinguished Visitors Day held during OCC reconnaissance company exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Distinguished Visitors Day was held at Garaheybat Training Centre on May 24 during the 2nd level self-evaluation exercise of reconnaissance company of Azerbaijan Army conducted within the framework of Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) NATO.

The generals of the Ministry of Defense, Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir Major General Erhan Uzun as well as defense attaches from foreign countries observed the exercise.

The exercise will end on 25 May.

News.Az

