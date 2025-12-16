Djokovic to begin Australian Open prep in Adelaide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will compete at the Adelaide International as he begins his pursuit of an 11th Australian Open title and a 25th Grand Slam crown, tournament officials announced Tuesday.

The 38-year-old world number four has previously played in Adelaide twice, winning the tournament in 2007 and 2023, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He will return for the ATP-WTA event from January 12-17, ahead of the season’s first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, which starts on January 18.

Djokovic captured his last major title in 2023 and has reduced his tour schedule since then, though he still claimed victories in Geneva and Athens this year.

Other players set to compete in Adelaide include Jack Draper, Joao Fonseca, Tommy Paul, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the women’s side, defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys leads the field, joined by top-10 players Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

“The 2026 Adelaide International will highlight the tournament’s ongoing growth and prestige on the global tennis stage, attracting top-tier talent from both the WTA and ATP tours,” said tournament director Alicia Molik.

