Dnipro hit by Russian drones, several injured

Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro overnight on January 7, leaving seven people injured, including two children, and causing damage to residential and educational buildings, Mayor Borys Filatov reported.

More than 10 high-rise apartment buildings had hundreds of windows shattered, and heating networks near one building were damaged. A vocational school, two kindergartens, and a local school were also affected. Fires were extinguished, but a workshop and student dormitory sustained damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier drone strikes in Dnipro included a January 5 attack on a US-owned oil plant, causing a 300-ton oil spill, which was contained with sand to prevent environmental damage. City hospitals are treating injuries, mostly shrapnel wounds and stress reactions.

