Dnipro under attack: One killed, ten injured after deadly drone strike

Dnipro under attack: One killed, ten injured after deadly drone strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

A devastating overnight drone strike hit a residential area in Dnipro, killing one person and injuring ten others, including two children, Ukrainian emergency officials reported.

The attack struck a nine-story apartment building, destroying several apartments between the fourth and sixth floors and sparking a fire that rescuers quickly extinguished, News.Az reports, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Emergency workers evacuated 28 residents, among them five children. Photos and videos shared by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) show firefighters and rescuers working through the night amid the rubble.

The body of a woman was discovered on the fifth floor. Six of the injured, including one child, have been hospitalized. SES teams are providing psychological support to survivors and have set up three temporary heating and shelter points for affected residents.

Dnipro’s mayor, Borys Filatov, said rescue operations continue, but ongoing air raid alerts make it difficult to confirm the total number of victims.

Regional authorities reported that drones also hit residential and private properties across the Dnipropetrovsk region — including fires in Samarskyi, damage to a local store in Pavlohrad, and infrastructure destruction in Synelnykove.

The latest wave of attacks adds to a series of Russian drone and missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities as winter approaches, leaving civilians once again in the crossfire.

News.Az