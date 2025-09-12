Dogecoin price prediction: Could this Meme Coin overtake Dogecoin in 2026 after gaining global media attention?

+ ↺ − 16 px

With global media attention driving fresh hype, many analysts are wondering if Dogecoin price prediction will be the meme coin reclaiming its place as a top-gaining crypto. Yet there’s a new player in town, and it’s turning heads fast. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is shaking up the crypto world with the perfect blend of meme power and real blockchain strength.

Currently in presale, this next-gen altcoin is being tipped as the next 100x meme coin eventually outpace DOGE by 2026 by offering faster speeds, lower fees, and community-driven rewards? Let’s find out.

Dormant Whale Sparks Buzz and Dogecoin Price Prediction Debate

A sleepy Dogecoin wallet has suddenly sprung back to life after nearly two years of silence, moving a jaw-dropping 10.3 million DOGE—roughly $2.25 million worth. This unexpected shift has sparked chatter across the crypto community, with many linking the timing to the buzz around a possible Dogecoin exchange-traded fund.

Dogecoin whale transfer. Source: Arkham Intelligence

The wallet’s transfer to Binance coincides with the looming debut of the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, set to begin trading under the ticker DOJE on September 9. Unlike a direct spot ETF, this fund will lean on derivatives like futures and swaps, with a slice of exposure in cash and other assets.

Dogecoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Naturally, these developments have stirred up debates over the next Dogecoin price prediction. Meanwhile, DOGE is boasting a hefty $2.15 billion trading volume—an 81.78% spike. Zooming out, the meme coin has soared 137.86% over the past year, proving that even after years of dormancy, whales can still jolt the market awake.

Layer Brett Presale Gains Momentum as Phase 2 Kicks Off Strong

While Dogecoin price prediction often sparks debate, one thing is clear—Layer Brett is carving out its own lane. Its potential to scale beyond traditional meme coins makes it a serious contender in the 2025 crypto bull run, where investors are hunting for low-cap crypto gems.

Layer Brett runs on Ethereum’s Layer 2 blockchain, meaning transactions are fast and inexpensive compared to Ethereum’s congested Layer 1. This positions it as a low gas fee crypto built to handle mass adoption without burdening users with high costs.

Early buyers of $LBRETT are already seeing strong gains thanks to its staking model. With high APYs for early participants, rewards are amplified, giving them a clear edge over later entrants. It’s rare for a meme coin to offer this level of financial upside.

Layer Brett’s roadmap is also compelling and it is currently in Phase 2 which is the presale phase. The community is expected to surpass 50,000 members by Phase 3, just ahead of launch in Phase 4. Finally, Phase 5 will bring cross-chain integrations, expanded governance, and long-term partnerships to cement Layer Brett as the Layer 2 meme coin of the future.

Conclusion

Dogecoin may dominate headlines with whale activity and ETF chatter, but Layer Brett’s momentum is undeniable. Starting its presale at just $0.004, $LBRETT has already risen to $0.0055—an increase of about 37% ahead of the next price hike.

With staking rewards as high as 830% APY, early buyers are securing significant gains while positioning for long-term growth. If this momentum continues, analysts suggest the token could reach $0.20 by 2026, making Layer Brett a serious contender to challenge Dogecoin’s dominance in the meme coin space.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

