Dozens injured in Tehran metro collision

Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that at least 25 passengers were injured when two metro trains collided in an underground station, APA reports quoting ABC News.

The Tuesday report said seven of the injured passengers were hospitalized. Several ambulances were deployed to the site and authorities closed the Tarasht station in western Tehran.

The Tehran metro has five active lines with nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) of track carrying hundreds of thousands of passengers per day.

News.Az

