DR Congo's first-ever World Cup goal sparks wild Lisbon reaction - VIDEO

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The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s historic first-ever FIFA World Cup goal did more than just shock the tournament favorites on the pitch—it triggered an unforgettable, viral celebration in the heart of Lisbon. Facing heavy global favorites Portugal in their highly anticipated opening match, the underdogs found themselves under relentless pressure early but fought back to equalize just before the half-time whistle.



The monumental moment unfolded during first-half stoppage time at the Houston Stadium in Texas. Following a short corner routine, defender Arthur Masuaku floated a precise, curling cross into the penalty area, finding forward Yoane Wissa completely unmarked. Wissa buried a powerful header past the goalkeeper, sending the Congolese squad into absolute raptures on the field, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Sports.

pic.twitter.com/1dVGKdu98t — xaviiiiii (@xavislegacy6) June 17, 2026

However, the most stunning reaction of the night captured on social media took place thousands of miles away in Portugal's capital.

A viral video circulating online shows a tense public watch party in Lisbon packed to the brim with local Portuguese supporters. The moment Wissa's header hit the back of the net, a small but fiercely passionate pocket of DR Congo fans erupted in pure joy, wildly celebrating the historic equalizer right in the middle of a stunned home crowd. No matter how the match concludes, the historic strike has already provided one of the defining, unforgettable moments of the 2026 World Cup for soccer fans worldwide.

News.Az