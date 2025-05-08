Drill review of personnel to participate in Anatolian Phoenix - 2025 exercise held

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 8, a drill review was conducted for Azerbaijan Army servicemen set to participate in the “Anatolian Phoenix - 2025” International Search and Rescue Exercise in Konya, Türkiye.

The servicemen were provided with detailed information about the exercise’s objectives and significance, and were given relevant instructions on safety rules and organizational issues, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan Air Force’s pilots, along with representatives of the paratrooper and search-and-rescue services, technical staff and aircraft will represent Azerbaijan at the international exercise to be held from May 12 to 23.

