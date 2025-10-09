Drone attack sparks fire at Lukoil gas plant in Russia -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire reportedly broke out at a Lukoil gas processing facility in Kotovo, Russia, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack overnight on October 9, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

According to the Telegram channel Astra, which cited local residents in the Volgograd region, the blaze occurred at the Korobkovsky gas processing plant.

💥#Drone attack sparks fire at #Lukoil gas plant in #Russia



According to the Telegram channel Astra, which cited local residents in the Volgograd region, the blaze occurred at the Korobkovsky gas processing plant. pic.twitter.com/gcbngFFata — News.Az (@news_az) October 9, 2025

There has been no official confirmation of the reports.

However, Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov earlier said that "fires at fuel and energy facilities" were being addressed after attacks in the region.

Local authorities have not released details about the extent of the damage.

The drone attack was confirmed by Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation. The official did not specify the origin of the drones.

"This facility is critical for Russia's oil and gas infrastructure: it provides processing and transportation of gas condensate, as well as the production of raw materials for the chemical industry," Kovalenko said.

Satellite images from NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) confirmed a fire at the gas processing plant.

News.Az