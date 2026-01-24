Drone carrying drugs neutralized on Iran-Azerbaijan border

According to the State Border Service (DSX), the incident occurred on January 18 in the service area of the “Horadiz” border detachment. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was detected entering Azerbaijani airspace illegally from the Islamic Republic of Iran and was promptly disabled during a joint operation conducted by the State Border Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During an on-site inspection, authorities discovered a package containing 6.6 kilograms of marijuana attached to the drone. The narcotics were seized as evidence.

Officials confirmed that operational and investigative measures are ongoing to identify those responsible for the attempted smuggling operation.

The incident highlights continued efforts by Azerbaijani security services to prevent cross-border drug trafficking using unmanned aerial vehicles, a method increasingly employed by criminal networks in the region.