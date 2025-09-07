Drone strike ignites fire at Ukraine’s government headquarters in Kyiv -VIDEO

An explosion of a drone lights up the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 24, 2025. GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS

A suspected drone strike sparked a fire on Sunday at Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv, News.Az reports citing the local media.

Other consequences of the night attack were also recorded in the capital:



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media that “a fire erupted in a government building in the Pecherskyi district, likely as a result of a drone being shot down. Firefighters are working at the scene.”

Medical officials confirmed that an elderly woman died inside a shelter in the Darnytskyi district. Eleven others sustained injuries during the assault on the capital, with five hospitalized and the rest treated on site.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, initial reports indicated two deaths — a young woman and a child less than one year old. Emergency crews also rushed to extinguish warehouse fires in the same area.

Authorities said the large-scale attack has left 17 people wounded in Kyiv so far, seven of whom remain in hospital. Another rescue team responded to falling debris near a kindergarten in Sviatoshynskyi.

Footage shared online showed smoke and flames spreading across the roof and top floors of the prime minister’s headquarters. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak noted that the upper section of the building contains the prime minister’s office, the cabinet’s meeting hall, and a technical level.

The latest wave followed heavy overnight air raids that damaged sites across several Kyiv districts. Outside the capital, missiles hit an industrial plant and an infrastructure target in Kryvyi Rih, while Kremenchuk officials reported attacks on a facility and a Dnipro River bridge, forcing authorities to close the crossing. Drone strikes also targeted the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Moscow has not issued an immediate response. Both Russia and Ukraine deny aiming at civilians, though thousands have been killed since February 2022.

