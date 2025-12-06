Drone strike kills 79 civilians in South Kordofan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudanese authorities say 79 civilians, including 43 children, were killed in a drone strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan on Thursday.

The attack targeted the city of Kalogi, where a drone fired four missiles into a kindergarten, a hospital, and densely populated neighborhoods, according to the South Kordofan state government. Four women were also among the dead, and 38 people were injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials condemned the strike as a “heinous crime” carried out with the support of the RSF-allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). The death toll initially stood at eight but rose sharply as authorities recovered more victims.

The government urged the international community to take action, calling for the RSF to be designated a terrorist organization.

UNICEF strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “horrific violation of children’s rights.” The agency said more than ten victims were between 5 and 7 years old, and urged all parties to halt attacks on civilians and allow humanitarian access.

The strike comes amid rapidly worsening security in the Kordofan states, where violence since early November has displaced more than 41,000 people. Fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese army has intensified across North, West, and South Kordofan.

Sudan’s broader conflict, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, according to the World Health Organization.

News.Az