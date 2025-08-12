Drone strike reportedly hits synthetic sapphire plant in Russia’s Stavropol - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A synthetic sapphire production facility in Stavropol, southern Russia, was reportedly struck by drones overnighta. Footage shared online shows smoke and fire near the JSC Monocrystal plant, one of the world’s largest producers of synthetic sapphire, used in optoelectronics, aerospace, and military devices.

Local officials confirmed a drone alert and broken windows at a “social facility” but did not acknowledge damage to the plant. Astra cited residents who reported explosions during the attack. No casualties were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Monocrystal, a subsidiary of Energomera, is a key supplier of high-grade sapphire for optical systems, sensors, and lasers. Ukraine has not commented, but it frequently targets Russian industrial and military sites with long-range drones to weaken Moscow’s war effort.

News.Az