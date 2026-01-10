Drone strike triggers oil depot fire in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Russia’s Volgograd region overnight, the regional governor said early Friday.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov reported on Telegram that the incident occurred in the Oktyabrsky District, where debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle ignited a fuel facility. Emergency services were deployed to contain the blaze, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to preliminary information, there were no reported casualties and investigations are ongoing, Bocharov said.

The incident comes amid a series of similar strikes targeting energy infrastructure across western Russia. Earlier this week, fires were reported at oil depots in both Lipetsk and Belgorod regions following drone attacks, reflecting heightened vulnerabilities in the country’s logistics and fuel sectors.

Authorities say work to extinguish the fire and assess damage is continuing.

News.Az