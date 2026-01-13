Drone strikes hit oil tankers at Black Sea terminal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two oil tankers waiting to load at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk have come under drone attack.

One of the tankers, Delta Harmony, operated by Greece’s Delta Tankers, had been scheduled to load crude from the Tengiz field. The second vessel, Matilda, was preparing to load oil from the Karachaganak field, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

No additional details about damage, operational impact, or responsibility for the attack were immediately available.

News.Az