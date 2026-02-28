Dubai Media Office explains latest situation at Dubai Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention.

Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers.

News.Az