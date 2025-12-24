Dynavax soars as Sanofi announces $2.2B acquisition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sanofi (SNY) will acquire U.S. vaccine maker Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) for approximately $2.2 billion (1.9 billion euros), the French pharmaceutical company announced Wednesday.

The deal gives Sanofi access to Dynavax’s approved hepatitis B vaccine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This acquisition follows a series of deals by Sanofi this year as it seeks to diversify growth beyond its blockbuster asthma drug, Dupixent. Earlier in 2025, the company bought UK biotech firm Vicebio for $1.5 billion and finalized an agreement worth up to $9.5 billion for U.S.-based rare disease drugmaker BluePrint Medicines.

Sanofi will pay $15.50 in cash per Dynavax share, representing a 39% premium over Tuesday’s closing price of $11.13. Dynavax shares surged 37.5% to $15.31 in U.S. pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Sanofi said it expected to complete the acquisition in the first quarter of 2026 and said it would use available cash. The deal would not affect ⁠its 2025 financial outlook, it added.

Its shares slipped ‌0.5%.

