Dynavax soars as Sanofi announces $2.2B acquisition
Sanofi (SNY) will acquire U.S. vaccine maker Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) for approximately $2.2 billion (1.9 billion euros), the French pharmaceutical company announced Wednesday.
The deal gives Sanofi access to Dynavax’s approved hepatitis B vaccine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
This acquisition follows a series of deals by Sanofi this year as it seeks to diversify growth beyond its blockbuster asthma drug, Dupixent. Earlier in 2025, the company bought UK biotech firm Vicebio for $1.5 billion and finalized an agreement worth up to $9.5 billion for U.S.-based rare disease drugmaker BluePrint Medicines.
Sanofi will pay $15.50 in cash per Dynavax share, representing a 39% premium over Tuesday’s closing price of $11.13. Dynavax shares surged 37.5% to $15.31 in U.S. pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Sanofi said it expected to complete the acquisition in the first quarter of 2026 and said it would use available cash. The deal would not affect its 2025 financial outlook, it added.
Its shares slipped 0.5%.