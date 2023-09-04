EBRD first vice president to pay visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Head of Client Services Group Jürgen Rigterink begins a week-long visit to the South Caucasus on Monday, News.Az reports.

The first vice president will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on September 7. During the trip, Jürgen Rigterink will meet government officials, central bank governors, business leaders and representatives of international financial organizations.

In Azerbaijan, he will participate in the launch of the public-private partnership for technical and vocational education and training organized by the State Vocational Education Agency, aimed at strengthening skills capacity in the food production industry.

News.Az