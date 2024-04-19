EBRD increases its investment portfolio for Azerbaijan by €40 mln

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of the active portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan as of Febryuary 29, 2024, increased to EUR 937 mln. (including undisbursed commitments), EBRD told APA-Economics.

This figure is 4,4% or EUR 40 mln. more than the last indicator presented by the bank. The number of implemented projects was 32.

It was noted that 90% of the portfolio (848 million euros) accounts for investments in sustainable infrastructure, 7% (64 million euros) for investments in industry, trade, and agribusiness, and 3% (26 million euros) in financial institutions. The volume of operational assets of the bank increased by 0,3% in the country and amounted to 695 million euros.

News.Az