ECB chief Lagarde may step down early

According to one source, Lagarde may want to allow outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron, whose term ends in May 2027, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the opportunity to help appoint the next ECB chief, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times.

However, it remains unclear when she might resign, with speculation that it could occur before France’s presidential election in April next year.

Sources in Paris told the newspaper that Macron, who cannot seek a third consecutive term as president, has been interested for months in playing a role in selecting Lagarde’s successor.

Lagarde was confirmed as ECB president by EU leaders on October 18, 2019, and formally took office on November 1, succeeding Mario Draghi.