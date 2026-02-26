Sarepta Therapeutics CEO Douglas Ingram to step down
Sarepta Therapeutics CEO Douglas Ingram has decided to step down by the end of 2026 or upon the appointment of his replacement, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it has commenced a search for his replacement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The company had a tumultuous 2025 after its gene therapy Elevidys, for a type of muscle disorder, led to the deaths of two patients and falling sales.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year asked Sarepta to voluntarily halt shipments of Elevidys and said it was investigating the deaths linked to the therapy.
The company announced 500 job cuts and halted developmentof several gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy last year.
Elevidys's label carries the U.S. health regulator's mostserious safety warning, as well as stringent monitoring requirements after treatment.
Elevidys has emerged from a challenging year, CEO Ingramsaid on Wednesday, adding that the company is executing plans to put it on a potential pathway to make the treatment available to non‑ambulatory patients.
By Nijat Babayev