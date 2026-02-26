+ ↺ − 16 px

Sarepta Therapeutics CEO Douglas Ingram has decided to step down by ‌the end of 2026 or upon the ‌appointment of his replacement, the company said in a regulatory ​filing.

The company said it has commenced a search for his replacement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company had a tumultuous 2025 after its gene therapy Elevidys, for a type of ‌muscle disorder, led ⁠to the deaths of two patients and falling sales.

The U.S. Food and Drug ⁠Administration last year asked Sarepta to voluntarily halt shipments of Elevidys and said it was investigating the deaths linked ​to the ​therapy.

The company ​announced 500 job cuts ‌and halted developmentof several gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy last year.

Elevidys's label carries the U.S. health regulator's mostserious safety warning, as well as stringent monitoring requirements after treatment.

Elevidys has emerged from ‌a challenging year, CEO Ingramsaid ​on Wednesday, adding that the ​company is executing ​plans to put it on a potential ‌pathway to make the treatment ​available to non‑ambulatory ​patients.

News.Az