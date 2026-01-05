Egypt to end departure card system at airports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt will phase out paper departure cards at airports by the end of January, aiming to simplify travel procedures and enhance the passenger experience, Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh al-Hefny announced.

The move is part of a broader effort to improve services for travelers and tourists, including the integrated electronic visa system and faster processing of emergency visas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Al-Hefny highlighted improvements in airport operations, noting that baggage delivery has become faster, with the first bag arriving 20 minutes after landing and the last within 40 minutes, reflecting the government’s efforts to reduce wait times and provide smoother travel experiences.

The changes are expected to boost inbound tourism while modernizing Egypt’s airport services.

