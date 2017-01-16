Egyptian President receives Nizami Ganjavi International Center award

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has been honored with an award of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for his role in fighting against terrorism in the region and Arab world.

A delegation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center handed the award to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at a ceremony held in the presidential palace, AzerTag reports. The Egyptian President said he is happy to join the family of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praised the message of the center that calls for protection of tolerance values between civilizations and religions.

The Egyptian President also received an invitation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to attend the 5th Global Baku Forum.

The delegation of the Center included Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandria in Egypt Ismail Serageldin, and members of the center`s Board of Trustees – former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Bulgarian leader Petar Stoyanov, former Albanian President Rexhep Meidani, former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers and former President of Moldova Petru Lucinschi, Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Committee on Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov and Executive Secretary of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov.

News.Az

