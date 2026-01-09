El Clasico returns: Barcelona vs Madrid for Spanish Super Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Spanish Super Cup once again sets the stage for football’s most enduring rivalry, with Barcelona and Real Madrid meeting in the final for the fourth consecutive year—and the fifth time in six editions—at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 2026 Supercopa de España, reshaped by a four-team format and the RFEF’s lucrative Middle East deal, promises both silverware and a psychological marker for the remainder of the domestic and European season, News.Az reports.

Recent history favors Barcelona, who have won two of the past three finals, including a 5-2 demolition of Madrid last year. Real Madrid answered in 2024 with a commanding 4-1 victory. La Blaugrana currently lead La Liga by four points over their rivals, carrying strong momentum into the final.

Both teams reached the final via contrasting semifinals. Barcelona dismantled Athletic Club 5-0, with Raphinha’s brace and Roony Bardghji’s electric display highlighting Flick’s attacking depth. Madrid edged Atletico 2-1 in a bruising Madrid derby despite being outshot late.

Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have become a high-powered attacking unit. Nine consecutive wins since their Champions League loss to Chelsea have seen them score at least twice in every match. Bardghji, a low-cost Copenhagen signing, has emerged as a season revelation, while Lewandowski remains lethal at 37 and Marcus Rashford adds versatility and leadership.

Barcelona’s high defensive line can be vulnerable on transitions—a weakness Madrid exploited in their 2-1 league win at the Bernabeu—but the side now appears sharper and deeper.

Real Madrid, led by Xabi Alonso, have questions at the back. Conceding 22 shots against Atletico highlighted ongoing defensive instability, though Courtois remains an anchor. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo provide energy and attacking threat, while Kylian Mbappe’s potential return from a knee injury could dramatically shift Madrid’s chances. Academy forward Gonzalo Garcia has impressed in Mbappe’s absence, though Vinicius Junior arrives low on confidence after a goal drought.

Recent Supercopa Clasicos have averaged more than four goals, and this final promises an open, high-intensity contest. Barcelona’s form, depth, and cohesion make them favorites, while Madrid’s defensive vulnerabilities could be exploited by Raphinha, Yamal, or Bardghji.

News.Az