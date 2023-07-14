Elderly Armenian woman thanks Azerbaijanis while passing Lachin checkpoint (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan at a very high level continues to carry out the free passage of people of Armenian origin through the Lachin border checkpoint, established at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The new video footage disseminated shows how an Armenian elderly woman thanks Azerbaijani servicemen, while being escorted to an ICRC car, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The Armenian residents of Karabakh have so far been passing the border checkpoint freely and safely, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the border checkpoint.

At the same time, the footage once again shows that the Azerbaijani border guards not only treat the Armenian residents of Karabakh politely, but also do not distinguish between the representatives of which people stand in front of them.

It should be noted that the Armenian side, seeking to slow down the peace talks with Azerbaijan, to slow down the process, raises the issue of security of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region at almost every step, allegedly expressing its concern in order to draw the attention of the international community to this issue.

However, the mentioned footage clearly shows that the greatest security for the ethnic Armenians of Karabakh will be possible when they, as citizens of Azerbaijan, live within its laws.

