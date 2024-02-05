Election silence period starts in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The allotted period for candidates to campaign in the next Azerbaijani presidential election on February 7 has expired, News.az reports.

Election silence has been officially declared in Azerbaijan today.

As outlined in the Calendar Plan on basic activities and measures for preparation for holding the extraordinary presidential election, approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC), the election campaign period has now run out.

According to the Calendar Plan, the campaigning period starts 23 days before the election day (January 15, 2024) and concludes 24 hours before the commencement of voting (February 6 at 8:00 AM, UTC +04:00).

Registered candidates, their authorized representatives, political parties with a registered candidate, political party blocs, and their authorized representatives and individuals are allowed to conduct election campaigning.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



On January 9, the registration of presidential candidates was completed. Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

News.Az