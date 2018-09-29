Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Tsogtbaatar Damdin in New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Tsogtbaatar Damdin on 28 September in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers held discussions on a range of bilateral cooperation issues, including the strengthening of the bilateral political and economic ties, as well as exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

At the meeting, the Ministers signed “The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia on visa exemption for diplomatic, service and official passport holders”.

News.Az

