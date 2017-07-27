Elmar Mammadyarov receives Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on Azerbaijan-United States relations, as well as the current status and prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

Javan Mesnard shared his high impressions about the capital Baku as he pays visit to Azerbaijan for the first time. He talked about the achievements of the State of Arizona in the fields of agriculture and high technologies.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the establishment of direct contacts and development of cooperation with the States of United States of America including Arizona is in the interest of both sides. He noted that there are favorable opportunities for the cooperation in the fields of high-tech, agriculture, tourism, culture and others between Azerbaijan and Arizona.

Talking about the traditions of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, Minister mentioned that different religious confessions historically lived in peace, harmony and mutual understanding in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they also discussed development of cooperation with the local legislative bodies of the United States.

News.Az

