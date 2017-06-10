Energy Minister Natig Aliyev’s body brought to Baku Culture Center - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, who died in Florence Nightingale Hospital in Istanbul on June 8, was brought to Baku on June 10 morning.

The body was taken to the Baku Culture Center where the farewell ceremony will be held, an APA correspondent reported from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.



The late minister will be buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku today.



A few days ago, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev was placed at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers in Baku due to heart problems. Thereafter, he was brought to Turkey for medical treatment.

News.Az

News.Az