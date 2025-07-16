Epstein fallout forces Trump into damage control as MAGA base demands answers

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump is facing mounting backlash from within his own political base over the handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, pushing the White House into damage-control mode as conspiracy theories resurface.

For years, Trump and his allies thrived on conspiracy narratives that energized the MAGA movement. Now, the president is working to quash speculation over Epstein’s connections after the administration backtracked on a promise to release documents that some believed would expose powerful figures linked to the disgraced financier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Two White House sources told Reuters the administration is weighing options to restore unity, including unsealing additional documents, appointing a special prosecutor, and drafting executive actions targeting crimes like pedophilia. Officials have also reached out to key MAGA influencers to dial down criticism and refocus attention on broader “America First” priorities.

The uproar underscores divisions within Trump’s coalition and comes amid discontent over recent U.S. strikes on Iran, continued involvement in Ukraine, and fears of weakening on immigration pledges.

Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors. A Justice Department memo last week reiterated there was “no incriminating client list” and confirmed the FBI’s conclusion that Epstein killed himself.

Still, doubts persist among conservative media figures and influencers, many of whom reject the official narrative. Some, like Charlie Kirk, reversed course after personal outreach from Trump, while others—including podcast hosts Joe Rogan and Theo Von—remain critical.

Adding to the challenge is Trump’s past association with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s. During the 2021 trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime pilot testified that Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet several times—claims Trump has denied.

The controversy has put Attorney General Pam Bondi in the crosshairs after she implied that a client list existed. Trump defended Bondi Tuesday, dismissing calls for her removal and urging supporters to move on.

“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case is of interest to anybody,” Trump said. “It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid, but it’s boring.”

Despite the White House’s efforts, calls for transparency continue. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Lauren Boebert have demanded the release of more Epstein files, with Boebert posting on X: “We deserve the truth. I’m ready for a Special Counsel.”

