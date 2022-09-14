Erdogan: Armenia's provocations are unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I pray for God's mercy to our brothers who were martyred during the clashes on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, and I wish recovery to the wounded. I offer my condolences to the people of Azerbaijan, including my brother President Ilham Aliyev," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports

He noted that provocations by Armenia are unacceptable.



"As always, the whole world should know that we are with our Azerbaijani brothers," Erdogan said.

