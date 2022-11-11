Erdogan: BTC pipeline ‘one of most successful global energy projects’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is one of the most successful global energy projects, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

He was speaking at the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand on Friday, News.Az reports.

He noted that strategic energy corridors pass through the territory of the Turkic states.

"Within the Organization of Turkic States, we attach great importance to joint projects in the energy sector," Erdogan added.

