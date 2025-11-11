Erdogan, Kobakhidze discuss search efforts after Turkish military plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in the search and rescue efforts following the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia.

During the phone call, Kobakhidze offered his condolences over the deaths of military personnel in the crash, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

For his part, Erdogan expressed gratitude for the condolences and support, the directorate added.

Earlier in the day, a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The ministry later announced that “Georgian search and rescue teams reached the wreckage of the plane at 5 pm,” adding that the wreckage has been secured for examination by Türkiye’s crash investigation team.

News.Az