Erdogan meets Dutch premier Schoof in The Hague

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The meeting addressed bilateral ties and regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to strengthen its already "excellent relations with the Netherlands by tapping into potential for cooperation."

Erdogan also congratulated Schoof on his country's "successful organization and hosting of the NATO summit."

During the meeting, the Turkish president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and his top adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

