Erdogan to watch military exercises of Azerbaijani Air Force

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be watching the military exercises of the Azerbaijani Air Force during his visit to Turkey’s Konya Province, Trend r

It is reported that Erdogan’s visit to Konya will take place today on May 20.

Military exercises entitled "Anadolu Ankasi - 2019" are being held in Turkey’s Konya in starting from May 13 of this year.

Besides Azerbaijan, the servicemen of the Air Forces of Qatar, Georgia, Italy, Pakistan and Romania are also participating in the exercises.

The exercise will last until May 24, 2019.

News.Az

