Erdoğan: Turkey's security begins with Nakhchivan, Batumi, Balkans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s security begins not only with the country's borders, but also from Nakhchivan, Batumi, Balkans and Aleppo.

Report informs that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the due statement at the inauguration of metro station Keçiören in Ankara.

Speaking about acts of terrorism committed in the country, Turkish president said that no one can destroy the unity and integrity of Turkey: "The terrorists and those who support them will not achieve their goals. They try to put Turkey on its knees, but the best answer to them is the heroic resistance of the Turkish people", he said.

Erdogan reiterated the possibility of imposing the death penalty in the country, noting that if the parliament decides to restore the death penalty, he would sign the relevant decree.

News.Az

News.Az