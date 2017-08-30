Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan postponed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan has been postponed.

According to Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, the visit will take place in the near future.

The Turkish president was to pay a visit to Azerbaijan on September 10-11 this year.

Within the framework of the visit it was planned to hold a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level strategic cooperation council.

News.Az

