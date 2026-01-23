Ericsson posts strong profit, unveils buyback plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson said on Friday it plans to return 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.7 billion) to shareholders through share repurchases after reporting quarterly operating earnings that exceeded market expectations.

The company posted adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding restructuring charges, of 12.26 billion crowns for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compared with an average forecast of 10.09 billion crowns in an Infront poll of analysts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ericsson, one of the two major Western suppliers of network equipment alongside Nokia, moved swiftly last year to adapt to U.S. import tariffs and has continued an extensive restructuring programme to offset weaker investment in 5G networks.

Earlier this month, the Swedish group said it would cut 1,600 jobs domestically as part of efforts to improve efficiency and streamline operations.

The proposed buyback, pending shareholders' approval, is expected to ‍begin after ⁠the publication of the first-quarter report and will run until 2027, Ericsson ⁠said.

