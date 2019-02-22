Estonia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group makes statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group has issued a statement on 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, AzerTag reports.

On the night of 25-26 February 1992, as a result of the genocide act in Khojaly more than 600 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly. “We share your grief. Those who are responsible for this violent actions must be punished,” the statement noted.

In a statement, members of the inter-parliamentary friendship group offered deep condolences to Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the tragedy.

We support the Azerbaijan Republic’s efforts for restoring its territorial integrity. Peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the main factor for regional development, the statement said.

News.Az

News.Az