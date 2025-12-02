Yandex metrika counter

Estonia set to open embassy in Azerbaijan next year

Estonia is set to open an embassy in Azerbaijan next year, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced during a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed key items on the Azerbaijan-Estonia bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as regional and global developments.

Both sides welcomed the intensifying political dialogue and reciprocal visits between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of mutual support within international organizations and reviewed ongoing cooperation in this regard.

Bayramov praised Estonia’s decision, noting that opening an embassy would further strengthen bilateral relations. The conversation also covered other bilateral and regional issues.


