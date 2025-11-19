At least 9 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Ternopil - VIDEO

At least nine people were killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Ternopil, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president stressed that residential nine-story buildings in Ternopil were hit by Russian strikes, causing fires, News.Az reports.

“Unfortunately, there is significant destruction, and there may be people trapped under the rubble. All necessary emergency services are on the ground, trying to save every life,” he said.

Zelensky informed that as of now, dozens of people were injured, and nine others were killed.

According to Zelensky, Russian forces also carried out a massive strike in Kharkiv.

“Dozens of people have been wounded in the city, including children. Energy facilities, transport, and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. Our energy infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked as well. Three people were wounded, including two children,” he said.

The president noted that critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the Lviv region were also targeted by Russian troops.

“A person was injured in the Donetsk region. Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Dnipro regions also came under attack,” he added.

