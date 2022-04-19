EU and US intend to increase sanctions against Russia in the near future

The EU and the US will strengthen sanctions against Russia in the coming days, including energy resources, said Secretary of State at the French Foreign Ministry Clement Bon, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"Today, new sanctions against Russia were discussed between the United States, major European powers and international partners. It was decided that the sanctions would be strengthened in the coming days. These restrictions will affect energy resources, in particular oil," Bon said.

He stressed that restrictions on oil supplies from Russia are necessary to "stop funding the war in Ukraine."

