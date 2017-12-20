EU, Azerbaijan making good progress in negotiations for new agreement, Mogherini says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union and Azerbaijan are making good progress in negotiations for a new agreement, said Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy & Vice-President of the European Commission, the European External Action Service and the European Commission said in a joint report released on Dec. 20.

“Since the European Union and Azerbaijan signed our last bilateral agreement - the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement – in 1996, a lot has changed,” she said.

Mogherini stressed that together the sides "will look for more opportunities for young people to meet and to travel, possibilities for businesses to grow, to protect human rights and to facilitate energy relations, bringing real benefits to our respective citizens."

