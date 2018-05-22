EU, Azerbaijan to hold talks on new agreement in late May

EU, Azerbaijan to hold talks on new agreement in late May

The next stage of talks between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the new partnership agreement will be held in Baku on May 29-30, head of the Political Section, first adviser to the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis told APA.

The EU delegation will visit Baku on Monday to take part in the talks.

Commenting on the information about the signing of the agreement in 2019, Daniilidis said that the exact date is unknown.

“It will be possible to name the exact date once the talks on the agreement begin,” he noted.

Daniilidis pointed out that all the details on the aviation agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU have already been discussed.

“This agreement is clear to the EU. The talks have been completed. There is an agreement signed by the parties. The Azerbaijani side needs to analyze how the agreement will affect AZAL and other sectors of its economy. Therefore, we are waiting for Azerbaijan. The signing of an agreement this year depends only on Azerbaijan,” he said.

News.Az

